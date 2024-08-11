Michael Ian Rawlinson Purchases 17,982 Shares of Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1) Stock

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ian Rawlinson bought 17,982 shares of Adriatic Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £24,815.16 ($31,712.66).

Adriatic Metals Trading Down 4.4 %

ADT1 opened at GBX 130.91 ($1.67) on Friday. Adriatic Metals PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 124.20 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.24). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 185.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 195.63. The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £424.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,636.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

