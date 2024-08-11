Michael Tobin Acquires 3,000 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £6,750 ($8,626.20).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Michael Tobin acquired 4,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £9,040 ($11,552.72).

On Friday, June 21st, Michael Tobin acquired 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £11,950 ($15,271.57).

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

Shares of BOOM opened at GBX 232.50 ($2.97) on Friday. Audioboom Group plc has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.66) and a one year high of GBX 350 ($4.47). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 242.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 247.62. The stock has a market cap of £38.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

