Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $1.63 million and $89,076.88 worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Mirror Protocol was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Mirror Protocol (MIR)?Mirror Protocol is a decentralized platform that allows users to create and trade synthetic assets, also known as “mirrored assets”. These assets track the price of real-world assets, such as stocks, commodities, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).Who created Mirror Protocol (MIR)?Mirror Protocol was created by a team of developers led by Do Kwon, the co-founder and CEO of Terraform Labs.What is Mirror Protocol (MIR) used for?Mirror Protocol is primarily used for trading synthetic assets, which are created by “mirroring” the price movements of real-world assets. Users can trade these synthetic assets on the Mirror Protocol platform, allowing them to gain exposure to the price movements of a wide range of real-world assets without actually owning them. Mirror Protocol also allows users to participate in liquidity provision and governance processes, by staking MIR tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

