Mizuho Trims Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Target Price to $200.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $204.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.11.

H stock opened at $135.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average of $147.85. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,509,000 after purchasing an additional 144,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,827,000 after acquiring an additional 162,562 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,061,000 after acquiring an additional 432,594 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,672,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 574,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

