MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 970 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $116.81. 1,520,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,017. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

