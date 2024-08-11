MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5,006.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,958,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,908,000 after buying an additional 5,841,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869,272 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $282,785,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,311 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5,045.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,472 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $116.01. 3,814,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,408,644. The company has a market cap of $180.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.10. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $119.06.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

