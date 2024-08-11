MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in APi Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in APi Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,319,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in APi Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $205,505.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,108,115 shares of company stock valued at $79,620,489 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of APG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,646. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

