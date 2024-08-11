MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $547,000 Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,873,000 after purchasing an additional 512,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,929,000 after buying an additional 878,523 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,253,000 after buying an additional 1,045,245 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,792 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,568,000 after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.88. 1,772,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average of $78.23. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

