MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $109.14. The stock had a trading volume of 858,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,795. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $114.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.29.

Get Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.