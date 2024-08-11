MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 50,629 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,629 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 2.6% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.14% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.69. 1,872,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,976. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

