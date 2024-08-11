MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Lowered to $120.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.13. The stock had a trading volume of 830,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,260. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,426.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after buying an additional 17,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $39,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

