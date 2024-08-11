Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Raised to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $85.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Moderna from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.92 and its 200-day moving average is $114.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.67. Moderna has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,249,254.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,918.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,249,254.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,984 shares of company stock worth $53,707,892. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $8,747,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,427,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,566 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 230.4% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

