ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Upgraded to Outperform by Barrington Research

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

ModivCare Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MODV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. 258,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 34.93% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ModivCare will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ModivCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ModivCare by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

