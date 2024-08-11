Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Downgraded by TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $68.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6,418.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 149,093 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

