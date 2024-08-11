Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.53.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

