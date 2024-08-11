Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,972 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.72. 5,609,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,256,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

