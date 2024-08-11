Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $50.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MNST. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. 14,618,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,446,106. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,867,000 after buying an additional 1,059,042 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after purchasing an additional 440,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,035,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

