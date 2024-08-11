Moonbeam Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.57 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $142.01 million and $5.57 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00035220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,131,669,408 coins and its circulating supply is 892,927,356 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.