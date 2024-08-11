Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $7.86 on Top Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $71.36 million and $3.62 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can now be bought for approximately $7.86 or 0.00013394 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,468,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,075,737 tokens. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

