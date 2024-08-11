Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.92.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,980,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $1,776,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,007.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 219,463 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3,212.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 232,949 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 523.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 216,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 181,654 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

