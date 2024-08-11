Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Downgraded by TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.60.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,320. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $21.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.