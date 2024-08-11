Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) PT Raised to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MWA. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 2.3 %

Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. 1,384,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,320. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $540,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

