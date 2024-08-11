Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.0% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,454,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,470. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $144.40 and a twelve month high of $267.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.05.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

