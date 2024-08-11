Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 7.1% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,452. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $66.83.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

