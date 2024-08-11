Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 207 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 173,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 134,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 568.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after buying an additional 83,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,539,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of IAK stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.21. 24,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,413. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $88.87 and a 12-month high of $121.76. The company has a market cap of $656.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.55.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

