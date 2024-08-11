Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tesla from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $200.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,648,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,019,031. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $637.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.