Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 8.5% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,660,000 after acquiring an additional 385,608 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,606,000 after acquiring an additional 459,753 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,074,000 after acquiring an additional 273,778 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,941,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,895,000 after acquiring an additional 251,065 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH remained flat at $58.53 during midday trading on Friday. 1,770,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,929. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.