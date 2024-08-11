My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Tops $1.96 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $201,052.60 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001450 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002122 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005425 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.