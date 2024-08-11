N-able (NYSE:NABL) Announces Earnings Results

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. N-able had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. N-able updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

N-able Trading Down 4.3 %

NABL stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,234. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.21 and a beta of 0.47. N-able has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $50,794.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,910,959. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of N-able stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $50,794.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,910,959. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 13,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 538,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,673.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,432 shares of company stock valued at $322,736 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

