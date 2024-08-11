Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at UBS Group

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.80.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.57. 4,125,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,851. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $117.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.38.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Natera will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $53,592.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $53,592.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,314,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $725,895.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,456 shares in the company, valued at $23,499,348.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,387 shares of company stock worth $9,547,136 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $2,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 8.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,317 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Natera by 35.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 69,523 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Natera by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,634,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

