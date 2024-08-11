Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Natera updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.57. 4,125,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. Natera has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $117.39. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.17.

Get Natera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $725,895.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,499,348.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $108,627.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,400 shares in the company, valued at $21,211,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $725,895.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,499,348.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,387 shares of company stock worth $9,547,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.