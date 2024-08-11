National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Utilities Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Canadian Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Utilities’ FY2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

CU has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$32.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.77. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$28.13 and a 12 month high of C$33.72. The stock has a market cap of C$6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.453 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.58%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

