Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:NGVC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. 266,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,902. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $565.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $308.09 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 28.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 67,187 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 14.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

