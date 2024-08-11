Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0400 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $27,638.28 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00070022 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00016396 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008495 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.