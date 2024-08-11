Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Nayax in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Nayax Stock Performance

Shares of Nayax stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $755.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.98 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Nayax has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nayax will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the first quarter worth about $1,302,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Nayax in the 1st quarter worth about $2,620,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Nayax by 152.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nayax during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Nayax in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,790,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

