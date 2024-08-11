Needham & Company LLC Cuts Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target to $5.00

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 109.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vacasa from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ VCSA traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. 514,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,204. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. Vacasa has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $14.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $1.07. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 88.37% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The company had revenue of $209.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vacasa by 41.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Vacasa in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vacasa during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

