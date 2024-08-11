Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LYFT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Melius Research started coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.97.

LYFT stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 18,735,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,903,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at $659,814.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lyft by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

