Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded Nerdy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Get Nerdy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nerdy

Nerdy Stock Down 48.1 %

Insider Transactions at Nerdy

NYSE NRDY traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 21,429,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $145.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.73. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,335.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,438,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,086.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $77,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,438,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,086.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 347,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $670,240.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,117,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,825.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,200,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,511 in the last ninety days. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,490,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after acquiring an additional 240,996 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 204,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 174,786 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 15.7% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 952,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 88,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nerdy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 58,152 shares during the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nerdy

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.