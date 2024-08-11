Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $102.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.42 and its 200 day moving average is $105.42. Nestlé has a one year low of $99.02 and a one year high of $122.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in Nestlé by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

