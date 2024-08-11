Netrum Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last seven days, Netrum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Netrum has a total market cap of $49.34 million and approximately $42.02 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for about $23.06 or 0.00038155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Netrum alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin. Netrum’s official website is netrum.io.

Buying and Selling Netrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 23.07110486 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.