Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $6.89 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nevro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nevro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nevro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of NVRO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.01. 1,729,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $220.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Nevro by 490.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 605,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 431,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 341,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 154.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 146,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

