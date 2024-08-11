Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NR. StockNews.com raised shares of Newpark Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Newpark Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 19.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,891,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 166,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

