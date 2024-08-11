News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. News’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,104,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,535. News has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 1.33.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

