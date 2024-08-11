Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Given New $209.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $221.00 to $209.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.29. 370,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,158. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,071.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,071.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $111,362.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,586.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

