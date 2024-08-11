NKN Price Hits $0.0604 (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One NKN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a market cap of $36.34 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NKN has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NKN

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 777,132,934 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

