Node AI (GPU) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $85.59 Million

Node AI (GPU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, Node AI has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. One Node AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Node AI has a total market capitalization of $85.59 million and $988,602.69 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI’s launch date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,121,532 tokens. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,121,531.87269191 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.99338251 USD and is up 5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $959,942.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

