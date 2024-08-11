Northland Securities Downgrades Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) to Market Perform

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 263.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NRDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nerdy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

NRDY stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,429,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,102. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,335.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,438,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,086.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,335.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,438,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,086.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 347,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $670,240.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,825.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,200,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,511. Corporate insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,490,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 240,996 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in Nerdy by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 204,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 174,786 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Nerdy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 952,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 129,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 88,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 58,152 shares during the period. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

