Northland Securities Increases Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target to $35.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRUP. William Blair began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Trupanion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,693. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 1.77.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

