Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NCLH. Barclays boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,863,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,078,546. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 875.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

