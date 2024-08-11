Nosana Reaches 1-Day Volume of $885,371.16 (NOS)

Nosana (NOS) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Nosana token can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00002591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nosana has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nosana has a market capitalization of $137.11 million and $885,371.16 worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Nosana

Nosana’s launch date was January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,622,950 tokens. Nosana’s official message board is nosana.medium.com. Nosana’s official website is nosana.io. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai.

Buying and Selling Nosana

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 1.677987 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $422,595.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”



